Ellen Degeneres Addresses Toxic Work Environment Allegations

The season 18 of the Ellen Degeneres Show premiered on Monday, September 21, and show host, Ellen, didn’t hold anything back as she addressed all the allegations that rocked the daytime talk show this summer.

The 62-year-old comedienne who had a virtual audience present due to the ongoing Corona virus pandemic, went straight into it as she spoke on the toxic work environment allegations and reports that she’s mean person.

Ellen Degeneres took responsibility for the happenings and apologised to all those who were affected. She went on to state that necessary changes have been made and things will be different moving forward.

The actress who was also accused of being mean in real life despite being an advocate of kindness on her show, noted that she’s human with flaws and failings and hence, might have come across as mean sometimes but that doesn’t change the fact that she is kind and advocates for same.

Ellen Degeneres definitely infused a lot of humour into her opening speech as she apologised for all wrong doings.

See video below.

