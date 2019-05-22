Elle Fanning Fainted at Cannes Dinner Party Because Her Dress Was “Too Tight”

Elle Fanning had a brief scare Monday night when she fainted at the Chopard Trophee dinner.

The actress was a member of this year’s Cannes jury, and on Monday night, when the festival director Thierry Fremaux introduced actor Francois Civil onstage, Fanning collapsed and fell off her chair nearby.

She was sitting at a table next to her sister Dakota Fanning, who helped the actress to her feet before security whisked them away. And an eyewitness close to the situation said that the ceremony was briefly paused as a hush fell over the crowd.

Fanning later posted about the incident on her Instagram, saying she was “all good” and that her dress was simply “too tight.”

See her post below: