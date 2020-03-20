Elisha Abbo Rewards Nollywood With $1k Amid AGN Patron Drama

Senator Elisha Abbo has supported the Nollywood industry with $1, 000 and this comes amid the controversy surround the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to glorify the known abuser.

Recall that the drama started days ago after AGN President Emeka Rollas announced his plan to honour Abbo. This stirred heated reactions from stars like Hilda Dokubo Kate Henshaw.

But Rollas doubled down on his decision. According to him, the senator later apologised for the vicious assault and so the victim’s trauma no longer counts.

Now, Abbo has rewarded Nollywood with $1, 000 for this.

