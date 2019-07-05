Elisha Abbo Granted Bail after Spending Night in Jail

Senator Elisha Abbo has been granted bail by the federal capital territory police command after spending the night in jail.

Bala Ciroma, the FTC police commissioner, said Abbo was allowed to go home around noon on Friday after meeting “a set of administrative conditions for his bail,” Premium Times writes.

The senator had honoured police invitation on Thursday evening over the assault of a nursing mother at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

He has been under fire since a video where he was seen hitting an attendant repeatedly at a sex toy shop in Abuja went viral.

The video had sparked outrage, with many Nigerians calling for the prosecution of the lawmaker.

Subsequently, Mohammed Adamu, inspector general of police, had ordered that a comprehensive investigation be carried out on the incident.

A police source said it was unclear when the senator would be charged to court because preliminary findings were not sufficient to file charges.

“We need to do a forensic analysis of the CCTV footage that is in circulation, but this may take about a week or two to conclude,” the source was quoted to have said.