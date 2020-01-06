Electricity Tariff Hike: PDP blasts ‘obnoxious’ decision, asks FG to reverse it

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday announced its rejection of the increase in electricity tariff by the Federal Government.

Nigeria’s main opposition party in a Tweet on its official handle called on the Federal Government to rescind the policy which it described as obnoxious and injurious to the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“The PDP rejects, in its entirety, the over 200 percent increase in electricity tariff announced by the APC-led administration, describing it as draconian and completely against the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“The party charges the Federal Government to immediately rescind the obnoxious and provocative policy and consult further with Nigerians before any such tariff hike,” PDP statement on its official handle read in part.

The PDP also described the increase in electricity tariff as a furtherance of the fleecing of Nigerians, “who are already overburdened and groaning under the weight of high costs, economic repression and heavy taxes.”

The party said further that, “It is lamentable that Nigerians, who are already suffering the devastating negative impact of the recent increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 percent to 7.5 by the APC administration, are now being further suppressed with increased electricity tariff.

“Our party holds that the increase in electricity tariff, under the prevailing harsh economic conditions, is injurious to the wellbeing of Nigerians as it will further stress the productive sector and lead to an upsurge in the cost of regular and essential goods and… services, including food, medicine, housing, education, and other critical needs.”

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Saturday, approved the immediate upward review of electricity tariffs across the country.