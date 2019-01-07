Elections: Osinbajo Meets Awujale in Ijebuode

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday had a closed-door meeting with the Awujale and paramount ruler of ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona at his private home in Ijebuode.

The meeting which lasted for over two hours was kept away from the press with the warning that it was a private meeting

Although the outcome of the meeting was not made public, there are feelers it is not unconnected with efforts to seek the understanding of the monarch and other traditional rulers from the area in the buildup to the forthcoming general elections

This comes a day after Vice President Osinbajo continued the family chats and door-to-door political campaign in Saki town, Oyo State.

Prof Osinbajo during the campaign addressed an excited crowd and visited families in their homes.

He was accompanied by the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Moses Alake Adeyemo, the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu and All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu.

Osinbajo had earlier called on the south-west region to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in next month’s poll as this was the surest way of returning the presidency to the region in 2023.