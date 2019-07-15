Election Petitions: Appeal Court Cancels Vacation of Judges

Zainab Bulkachuwa, president of the court of appeal, has cancelled the annual vacation of judges because of the “enormous petitions” before the appeallate court.

In a statement on Sunday, Sa’adatu Musa, appeal court spokesman, said the directive was contained in a circular transmitted to the judges by Bulkachuwa on July 2.

Bulkachuwa said the appeals coming from the election tribunal are time-bound which must be determined by October latest.

“We have to forfeit our annual vacation to enable us entertain and determine all appeals arising from the various Election Petition Tribunals transmitted to the Court,” Musa quoted her as saying.

The spokesperson said Bulkachuwa gave directives to the presiding justices of the various divisions to draw up a roaster that would allow the judges with medical appointments “or other pressing family issues travel for not more than 15 days within the period.

“Appeals arising from the National and State Assemblies would be heard by a local panel of three (3) members except where it is controversial, then the President will constitute and send another panel to hear it.

“On the Governorship appeals, the President of the Court of Appeal disclosed that it would be heard by a five Member panel to be empanelled by his lordship. Hon. Justice Bulkachuwa therefore, instructed the Presiding Justices to notify him as soon as appeals from Governorship elections were filed to ensure their speedy determination.”

She added that a total of 1,769 appeals were determined and 3,517 motions disposed of by the court between January and April, 2019.