Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has lost his elder brother, retired AVM Aliyu Ahmed El-Rufai.

The retired AVM died at the age of 71.

A family source who confirmed the death to Daily Trust said the late AVM died in the early hours of Saturday at a hospital in Abuja after a protracted illness. He is survived by a wife and six children.

It is understood that his funeral prayers will take place at Sultan Muhammad Bello Mosque, Kaduna, after he was conveyed back home on Saturday.