El-Rufai, officials visit scene of Kaduna attack [Photos]

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State led some officials of the state government to visit the scene of the attacked five villages by bandits in Igabi, Giwa Local Government Areas on Monday.

In one of the most devastating attacks to hit the state in recent times, bandits laid siege to communities in Igabi LGA Sunday night, killing at will and setting homes ablaze.

Sources in the villages say no fewer than 50 people were killed, including the aged and infants, in what the terrorists described as reprisal attacks after a recent military raid of their hideouts.

See photos from the governor’s visit below.