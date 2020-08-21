El-Rufai: NBA President clears air over withdrawal of invitation

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN) has defended their decision to withdraw the invitation earlier issued to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to be a guest speaker at its Annual General Conference.

In a statement Friday, Mr Usoro also denied the allegation of ethnic and religious bias against Mr El-Rufai following the withdrawal.

The NBA on Thursday bowed to pressure from lawyers and rescinded its decision on the participation of Mr El-Rufai at the conference.

Many lawyers also accused Mr El-Rufai of not doing enough to end the brutal killings in the southern part of Kaduna State.

Reacting to the withdrawal of invitation, the Dutse branch of the NBA threatened to boycott the conference if Mr El-Rufai is not recalled.

Its chairman, Garba Abubakar, stated that the governor was not given the opportunity to defend himself on the allegations raised against him by a group within the association, before the resolution was reached.

Also, the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, also called on northern lawyers to boycott the NBA conference unless El-Rufai was reinstated.

But Mr Usoro, on Friday, defended the NBA’s decision, saying it was neither a matter of ethnicity nor religion.

He stated: “I have received several messages from our members that have attributed ethnic and religious considerations to the decision. That is not correct and is very far from the truth. Neither the NBA nor NEC belong to any religious or ethnic group. We are lawyers and professionals dedicated to the ideals and the promotion and preservation of the Rule of Law and we belong to one indivisible family of the NBA.

“As I point out in my letter, neither the NBA nor NEC set out to sit in judgment against Mallam el-Rufai and even from that prism, the principle of fair hearing does not apply.”

Mr Usoro added that none of the persons or parties who are opposed to the invitation of Mr El-Rufai to the conference has been offered the platform to advocate or propagate their viewpoints and positions and so the principle of not hearing the other side does not arise.

“We are one united Nigerian Bar Association with no religious or ethnic bias or predisposition and shall ever so remain,” he said.

