‘El Clasico was special with Ronaldo’ – Messi

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is missing his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid for Juventus in the summer of 2018.

According to the Argentine maestro, El Clasico isn’t the same without the mercurial Portuguese.

Messi said the rivalry between Barca and Real Madrid when Ronaldo was playing for the team would remain in everybody’s memory for a long time.

“It was a special duel and it will remain [in people’s minds] forever, because it lasted for many years and it is not easy to maintain such levels for a long time,” Messi said.

”Plus, the teams we played in were also very demanding, both Real Madrid and Barca, the two best teams in the world. Competing on an equal footing for so many years, I think it will remain [in people’s minds] forever.”

“The sporting duel between us was very nice on a personal level and I think people had fun too, whether they were fans of Madrid or Barca, or even only football fans in general. Obviously, when Cristiano was at Real Madrid, the matches were always special.”

”The matches against Real always mean a lot, but when Cristiano was there they became much more special. But it’s a time that has passed now, that we have experienced. Now, we have to look ahead to the future.”

From 2009 up to the departure of Ronaldo for Juve in 2018, both superstars have over 30 goals in the El Clasico.