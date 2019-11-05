El Chapo’s Wife Reportedly Could Join the Cast of VH1’s ‘Cartel Crew’

TMZ is saying there’s possiblity that convicted drug lord, El Chapo’s wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro is in talks to join the cast of VH1’s Cartel Crew.

According to the outlet, Aispuro had a meeting with Michael Blanco (who is the son of Griselda Blanco) in Miami. And a source close tot he situation claim that Blanco was talking to Aispuro about her possibly joining the reality show’s cast. The meeting seemingly took place on Aispuro’s yacht and Micheal’s girlfriend, Marie, was also in attendance.

However, there are doubts that Aispuro will join the show, because, unlike the rest of the cast, El Chapo’s Sinaloa Cartel is still operating at a high level. Plus, her husband is also working on appealing his life sentence and this could limit her dialogue on the show in an effort not to ruin El Chapo’s chances of regaining his freedom.

But then, insiders tell TMZ that a deal is on the table for Aispuro to join the cast. If she agrees, her segments will start production immediately.

Meanwhile, Cartel Crew is currently shooting its second season. Along with Blanco, Aispuro would be joined by Marie Ramirez-D’Ariano, Kat Flores, Stephanie Acevedo, Nicole Zavala, Michael Zavala, Carlos Oliveros, and Dayana Castellanos if she signs on.