El Chapo’s Beauty Queen Wife Implicated in His Prison Escape

Startling new details reveal that the wife of the Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán played a key role in his infamous 2015 escape from prison through a tunnel dug into the shower of his cell.

One of Guzmán’s top lieutenants Dámaso López Núñez, told a court in New York that Emma Coronel Aispuro helped her husband trade messages with his sons and others who coordinated the breakout at Altiplano prison in central Mexico.

Coronel “was giving us his orders”, López said, adding that she also was in on meetings about the escape.

After Guzmán was recaptured and thrown in another Mexican lockup, the cartel paid a $2m bribe to a prison official to get him moved back to Altiplano, López said.

Before that could happen, Guzmán was extradited in 2017 to the US, where he has been kept in solitary confinement.

The testimony cast a harsh spotlight on Coronel, who has sat quietly in the courtroom for most of a trial that began in mid-November.

Most of the attention on her so far has been for her wardrobe and her reaction to waves from the defendant. At a lunch break, she did not speak to reporters and Guzmán’s lawyers declined comment.

Known by his alias “El Licenciado”, which is a title for college graduates, López, 52, told jurors that he plotted his boss’s escape with Coronel and Guzmán’s sons, with Coronel passing messages to and from Guzmán.

As described by López, the 2015 escape was far more elaborate than one Guzmán pulled off in 2001 by hiding in a prison laundry cart. It included smuggling a phone with GPS to Guzmán so the plotters could determine where best to tunnel in, he said.

On the day of the breakout, a motorcycle was used to race Guzmán to the exit of the tunnel, where an ATV took him to a warehouse, the witness said.

He was later flown to his mountaintop hideaway.