El Chapo Allegedly Drugged And Raped Underage Girls

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman reportedly drugged and raped underage victims of sex trafficking who were said to be as young as 13 years old.

According to Complex, this was revealed in a previously-sealed testimony from an associate of the drug lord called Alex Cifuentes, who said that the kingpin arranged to have young girls brought to him. He reportedly called the youngest girls “vitamins” because they gave him “life.”

The testimony reportedly was never entered into the case against Guzman, even though Cifuentes reportedly took part in the drugging and raping of several of the victims.

“Salacious testimony about a witness’s sexual activity with minors is likely to be highly inflammatory, and it would invite the jury to improperly discount [Cifuentes’] testimony by ‘suggest[ing] decision on an improper bias, commonly, though not necessarily, an emotional one,’” prosecutors argued in their motion to suppress that portion of his testimony.

However, El Chapo denied the allegations through his lawyers. Defense attorney Angel Eduardo Balarezo said that the charges leveled by Cifuentes had not been corroborated. Prosecutors countered that the claims were corroborated but did not reveal which witnesses seconded the narrative.

Meanwhile, jurors will begin deliberating the case against Chapo on Monday. He stands accused of 17 counts, including drug trafficking with intent to distribute, conspiracy, money laundering, homicide, illegal possession of firearms, kidnapping and murder.