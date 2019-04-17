Ekwere Eleje Becomes First Woman to have Signature on the Naira

Another bit of history has been made by a woman, and it is at the Central Bank of Nigeria this time.

For the very first time in Nigeria’s 59-year history, the signature of a woman, Priscilla Ekwere Eleje, goes on the naira.

This comes after Eleje, who has been acting director of currency and operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was confirmed, substantive director of the apex bank.

She is the first female director of currency in the history of the bank, and her signature has been appended on the naira — breaking another glass ceiling.

Ladi Kwali, Nigeria’s foremost potter, is the only woman on the naira, taking a spot at the back of the N20 note.

So far, every naira note in the country’s history — save the N20 note — has had the face, name, and signature of a man.

It is understood that Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the apex bank, has been working to ensure more women come to the table at the bank.

According to TheCable, she was confirmed on August 30, 2018, and currencies printed afterwards would carry her signature.