Kessiana Thorley is got married to the love of her life in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, July 18.

The twin sister to TV girl and actress, Eku Edewor, wed her fiance, Jude Odunsi in the beautiful event that held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Kessiana looked resplendent in a rouched champagne gold dress as she wed her love.

Eku was on maid of honour duty on her sister’s big day.

See photos below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook