Eku Edewor Celebrates as Her Mum Gets Married for the Third Time

Eku Edewor believes in love after love.

Yesterday, the TV personality shared the heartwarming photograph from her mother’s wedding ceremony with a caption which tells her mother’s story, why she believes in falling in love again and again, and her faith in her mother.

She said:

My Mother is a testament to the phrase that no one can define you. Not society, not your friends, not your siblings or even your parents. Our Creator is the only one that blesses our wishes, makes a road for us and lifts us when we think we have been forgotten. My Mother and Father had a beautiful marriage yet they went their separate ways. My Mother was blessed to meet my late stepfather Uncle Peter Thomas, they were married 15 years until his death almost 10 years ago. I didn’t think it was possible to replace him as they were one. However a few years ago, my Mother met Doctor Victor Izegbu, a man we all have fallen in love with. Today my heart is full of joy and as usual where my Mother is concerned, admiration, because as per usual, her light is on, she has never let anyone dim that, and despite all odds, despite moments of near darkness, her light is shining brighter than ever!! I love you Mummy. Happy Married life to the newest couple in town, The Izegbu’s!! ♥️♥️ “Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law.” ~ Romans 13:8

