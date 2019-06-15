Ekiti Varsity Sex-for-Marks Lecturer Caught Pants Down in Viral Video

In another damning case of a lecture demanding sex from a female student in exchange for grade, a senior lecturer at the Ekiti State University, (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti has been caught on tape naked in his apartment with a female student.

The randy lecturer identified as Dr. O.O Aduwo is of the department of Accounting of the institution.

He was seen naked as he was being ridiculed by some students in a short footage which has gone viral on social media.

Some students of the university who were believed to have laid siege to the residence of the female student were seen dragging the beleaguered lecturer out of a room.

Sources say the lady’s boyfriend and his friends had asked her to play along with the lecturer when he made overtures to her in exchange for marks.

In the viral footage a voice was heard saying:

“This is a lecturer of EKSU. He wants to have S*x with a student.”

Aduwo was also seen screaming and begging the students for mercy but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

According to The Nation, the female student had uploaded the video clip on her WhatsApp status, with the caption:

“I am not sending oh, he wants to f**k fresh pu**y”, before it went viral.

Meanwhile, the institution’s Public Relation Officer, Mr. Bode Olofinmuagun who confirmed the incident, added that the management will investigate the matter before necessary action would be taken.

The abominable practice of sex for mark is one of the major vices plaguing tertiary institutions in the country.

Prof. Richard Akindele of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife is presently serving jail terms after he was recently sentenced to two years in prison for demanding for sex from his female student.