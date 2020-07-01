Ekiti to reopen schools July 20

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Tuesday announced the plans of the state government to reopen schools effective July 20.

Gov Fayemi, who spoke in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday evening, said, as part of efforts to curtail and contain community spread, the state would start random community testing for the virus.

“Our random community testing starting with Ikere Ekiti Council on July 1, 2020, and moving from council to council,” he said.

“Efforts are now on top gear to ensure our children return to school from July 20, 2020 as recommended by the interface between the Ministry of Education and all stakeholders in the education sector.”

Fayemi, who said the resumption of schools would be in phases starting with pupils in graduating classes (SS3, JSS3 and Primary six) to prepare for their examinations, said, “Other classes will be gradually absorbed as schools meet all requirements to accommodate them safely and responsibly.”

His decision comes a day after the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at its briefing in Abuja on Monday gave the green light for the resumption of schools for graduating pupils.

However, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had warned against reopening of schools amid a surge in number of infections across the country.

