Ekiti students gang-rape female colleagues at gunpoint

Operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command have arrested a student of the Crown Polytechnic, Ilawe-Ekiti, for allegedly being part of a group that gang-raped their colleagues.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday, Police Commissioner Amba Asuquo, alleged that the suspect, Joseph Emmanuel, 23, and his fleeing colleague, Alabi Doyin, committed the crime around 9:15 pm on December 9.

According to him, the suspects accosted the students with weapons and dragged them to an abandoned building at Odo community where they had carnal knowledge of them.

Asuquo said:

“The arrested suspect and Alabi Doyin, now at large, both students of Crown Polytechnic, Odo via Ado-Ekiti, allegedly intercepted the complainants, who are also students of the same institution and at gunpoint forcefully whisked them away to an abandoned apartment at Alado Villa in Odo community where they gang-raped the victims.”

He said the suspect would be arraigned after investigations, adding that efforts had been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect.

Asuquo advised students to remain focused and be committed to their studies rather than engaging in vices that could truncate their careers.

The police chief lauded the public for their support in giving the command timely information to tackle crime.