‘Ekiti State will Remain Eternal’ – Fayose Says as He Congratulates Fayemi

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has congratulated his successor, Dr Kayode Fayemi over his emergence as the new Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Fayemi emerged NGF Chairman last night at a meeting of the Governors in Abuja, with Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal elected as his deputy.

Fayose then took to his Twitter page on Thursday afternoon to send his best wishes to his rival Fayemi, saying Politics will come and go, but Ekiti State will remain eternal.

He wrote,

“I congratulate Gov Kayode Fayemi on his appointment and elevation as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). It is well deserved for you and the entire people of Ekiti. Politics will come and go, but Ekiti State will remain eternal. Once again, you have my best wishes.”

 

