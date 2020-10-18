Ekiti PDP slams Fayemi, demands explanation over N20bn loan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has lashed out at Governor Kayode Fayemi over the recent commissioning of the ultra modern market in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, as part of activities marking Fayemi’s second year anniversary in office.

The PDP in a statement signed by the state’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Rapheal Adeyanju, said Fayemi had only painted and commissioned the Oja Oba Market constructed by the administration of Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

The statement reads: “The Oja Oba Market, Ado Ekiti was only conceptualized on billboards by Fayemi, despite availability of the N2.75 billion allocated for the project in the N20 billion bond he took in 2012.

“As a governor, you conceptualised a market project in 2011 (while under one year in office), you got N2.75 billion to execute the project in 2012, you left office in October 2014, without dropping a single block at the site, and you can still face Ekiti people and say that you conceptualized the project? How is that explainable? “So, why was the project not done between 2011 and 2014? What happened to the N2.75 billion made available for it in 2012?” The party maintained that the project was executed up to 90 percent level before Fayose before he left office and over N400 million was left for the payment of the contractor upon completion of the project.

“Even though Governor Fayemi used one paragraph of his speech during the commissioning to give credit to Fayose, the people of Ekiti will not need anyone to tell them whose government did the project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

