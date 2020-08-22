Ekiti LG Boss suspended over Fayemi presidential posters

The Ekiti House of Assembly has suspended a local government boss, Mr Femi Ayodele, for publishing the presidential campaign poster of Governor Kayode Fayemi without authorisation.

The assembly on Friday, through a unanimous resolution suspended the Ikere Local Government Area Chairman for the gesture which he did to exhibit his loyalty to the governor.

The resolution was reached at the Friday plenary sitting presided over by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye in Ado-Ekiti.

The motion for the suspension and investigation of the publication was moved by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan and seconded by Mr Tajudeen Akingbolu, Ekiti West Constituency 1.

The motion was titled: ‘Calling for investigation into the alleged unsolicited and unauthorised campaign in the media in flagrant disregard to Extant Regulations by Chairman, Ikere Local Government Area, Mr Femi Ayodele’.

The House through resolution committed the matter to its House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for investigation, while Ayodele was asked to step-aside pending the outcome of the matter.

During debate, Mr Steven Aribasoye, Ikole Constituency 2, APC and Mr Olajide Adegoke, Efon, APC described the action of the Ayodele as an embarrassment to the government of Ekiti and Governor Fayemi in particular as well as against the Electoral Act.

