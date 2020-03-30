Ekiti begins Radio School today

Ekiti State Government will today March 30, 2020, commence teaching of primary school pupils on the state-owned radio station as part of efforts to minimise the effect of the disruption of the school calendar caused by the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, who stated this in a statewide broadcast aired in Ado-Ekiti, said that all public gatherings of more than 20 persons are banned.

However, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado- Ekiti by the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Francisca Aladejana, the 30-minute daily programme tagged “school on air” is also designed to positively engage school age children who are on an indefinite break as part of efforts by government to curtail the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The statement said that primary school pupils would on each week-day be taught one out of English Language, Yoruba, Basic Science, Civic Education and National Value as well as Mathematics.

It urged parents and guardians to take advantage of government’s initiative by ensuring that their children actively participate in the programme starting every weekday between 3.10 p.m. and 4.00 p.m.