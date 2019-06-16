Ejike Asiegbu’s Wife, Oge, Makes Excuses for Cheating Men, and Folks School Her

So, Oge Asiegbu, the wife of actor Ejike Asiegbu, has gotten everything talking.

The businesswoman stirred controversy yesterday when she shared an interesting photo of a well-endowed black woman, with a caption in which she encouraged housewives to dress as the woman in the photo, so as to discourage their husbands from cheating.

”If every housewife should start dressing like this at home there wouldn’t be so much story about cheating. Stop tieing APC wrapper for your chest #showoff #sexy #wife,” she wrote.

And folks schooled her, with many calling her out for making excuses for philanderers. “Until women stop making excuses for their cheating spouses, then men will always see it as their right to cheat,” said one woman.

Check out some of the responses below: