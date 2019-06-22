Egypt Beat Zimbabwe in Afcon 2019 Opener

Egypt secured a 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe in the opening match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

The hosts dominated the match from the start, with goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda forced to clear two dangerous balls from Mohamed Salah which were played in the Zimbabwe box in the opening stages of the game.

Sibanda was called into action moments later to deny Abdallah El Said and Salah as pressure mounted on the Zimbabwe defence.

However, the Warriors looked dangerous on the counter-attack and Khama Billiat was sent through on goal from a quick free-kick only to be denied by the onrushing Mohamed El Shenawy in the Egypt goal.

Zimbabwe were left to rue that missed chance as Egypt took the lead through Mahmout Trezeguet moments later.

The dazzling winger beat his marker, played a neat one-two with Ashraf before firing past Sibanda to make it 1-0 to Egypt in the 41st minute.

The Pharaohs continued their dominance after the restart, but they were frustrated by Sibanda.

Zimbabwe’s warriors threatened occasionally, but Ovidy Karuru’s long-range shot was well-saved by El Shenawy.

Goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze replaced Sibanda in the closing stages, and he pulled off a brilliant low save to deny Salah as the match ended in a 1-0 victory in favour of the tournament hosts.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are in action later today against debutants Burundi, while Guinea take on Madagascar in the other Group B game.