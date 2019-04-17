EGOT Winner John Legend Signs Deal With ABC Studios

John Legend and his production company are reportedly moving to ABC Studios.

According to THR, the EGOT winner and his partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius have signed a three-year overall deal with ABC Studios via their Get Lifted Film Co. after a multiple-studio bidding war. And this deal will see them developing scripted TV projects for all platforms exclusively for the Disney-owned studio.

“We here at Get Lifted Film Co. are thrilled to be working with ABC Studios and welcome the opportunity to tell remarkable stories that resonate with our growing audience,” Jackson said Tuesday in a statement.

And ABC Studios president Patrick Moran added, “John Legend and his Get Lifted partners, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, have a strong, contemporary point of view. Their enormous success is no surprise considering their excellent taste and ability to tell stories that are timely and unique.”

We can’t wait!