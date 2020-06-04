Ego Boyo Says ‘It’s Time’ for a #MeToo Conversation in the Entertainment Industry

Ego Boyo is happy that many women, especially those in the entertainment industry, are finally coming forward with their stories of sexual assault.

In case you missed it, Sharon Jatto took to her social media yesterday to call out filmmaker, Victor Okpala, who she said demanded for sex in exchange for a movie role. This added fire to the already brewing call for #JusticeForUwa–the University of Benin student who was raped by multiple men while studying in the church. She died days later of the shock and trauma and injuries she suffered.

Uwa’s death ripped a hole into many women’s trauma, and they have now taken to their social media to call out men in the entertainment industry of various forms for sexual misconducts, especially rape.

Some of those who have been called out include D’banj, Peruzzi, Brymo, Victor Okpala, and more.

Which is why Ego Boyo is glad that the #MeToo wave is finally sweeping through the industry to expose the rot.

She said on her Twitter:

The entertainment industry in Nigeria is about to go full #metoo and frankly it’s about time! Lots of whispers for years and sadly survivors not comfortable or ready to come forward. But we knew one day… and it’s that day.. Ladies come forward speak your truth.

