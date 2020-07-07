Ego Boyo Calls Out Folks Who Criticise the Quality of New Movies Out of Nollywood

Ego Boyo says the reason Nollywood has been infiltrated by people who make trendy movies are people the consumers encouraged it.

The drama started over the weekend after the likes of Noble Igwe noted that participants of the Big Brother Naija show often get movie roles because of the huge social media following the platform obliges them. It doesn’t matter if they are terrible actors; their following often ensures that movies that star in sells out at the theatre.

This stirred a heated debate on social media. And yesterday, legendary actress, Ego Boyo, joined the conversation.

“And for all the ones shouting Ng Film industry should make more films that are serious,” she said in response to a film enthusiast who agreed with Nobel Igwe. Adding, “WE HAVE and you don’t fu*** watch. Deal!”

Exactly! Please tell them..

And for all the ones shouting Ng Film industry should make more films that are serious, or this, that and the other …..

WE HAVE and you don't fu***😡😡 watch‼️ Deal! https://t.co/mNrbsQViu9 — Nwakaego Boyo 🇳🇬 (@OfficialEgoBoyo) July 6, 2020

