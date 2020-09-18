EFL Cup: Mikel’s Stoke stun Wolves

Championship outfit Stoke City dumped Wolves out of the League Cup on Thursday after edging them 1-0 at the Molineux.

The Premier League side’s club record signing Fabio Silva – who cost €40 million from Porto – fired a glorious opportunity wide to open the scoring in the second half.

But it was Stoke substitute Jacob Brown who netted the winner four minutes from time to stun a strong Wolves side named by Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nigerian international Mikel Obi, who joined Stoke in the summer, was not named for the clash as he and other first team players were given a night off.

Elsewhere, Burnley edged Sheffield United 5-4 on penalties after the all-Premier League tie ended 1-1.

David McGoldrick’s early strike for the visitors was cancelled out by Matej Vydra midway through the second half.

England international Nick Pope then got down low to save Oli McBurnie’s spot-kick and Burnley were clinical in the shootout, netting all five of their efforts.

Brighton were comprehensive 4-0 winners over Portsmouth with Alexis Mac Allister, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Bernardo and Victor Gyokeres on target.

