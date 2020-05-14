Efe Ajagba upstages Anthony Joshua on WBC top 15

Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba has made the list of top heavyweight boxers listed by the World Boxing Council for May 2020 in the Heavyweight +200lbs ahead of IBF and WBO world champion Anthony Joshua.

The list comes bare days after heavyweight legend Mike Tyson snubbed Joshua on his list of top five boxers on the planet.

Unsurprisingly, Tyson Fury tops the list as champion while Dillian Whyte and Daniel Dubois were also rated.

The 15-man ranking list has Deontay Wilder (1), Oleksandr Uysk (2), Oscar Rivas (3), Luis Ortiz (4), Andy Ruiz Jr. (5), Joseph Parker (6), Daniel Dubois (7), Filip Hrgovic (8), Alexander Povetkin (9), Michael Hunter (10), Joe Joyce (11), Dereck Chisora (12), Charles Martin (13), Efe Ajagba (14) and Agit Kabayel (15).

But 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba made the list to be ranked 14th among the 15 boxers ranked by the world body globally.

Ajagba has established himself as a potential world champion since turning professional having won all his 13 fights with 11 ending in knockouts.

As a professional, Ajagba holds the record for the fastest victory in boxing history after his opponent was disqualified for leaving the ring 1 second after the opening bell.

