EFCC’s Magu Warns Nigerians over Name-dropping, Impersonation

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has raised an alarm over the illegal action of some people using his name to defraud innocent Nigerians.

Magu insisted that he has never instructed any relation or officers and men of the commission to engage in any business transaction or wield influence in cases or investigations before the Commission.

In an official statement on Friday, the anti-graft czar urged the general public to beware of certain dubious people who are dropping his name for non-exiting jobs or favour.

“My attention has just been drawn to latest despicable activities of certain disgruntled elements in our society who have decided to drop my name in order to defraud unsuspecting members of the public over non-existing jobs and unusual favours,” he said.

“I wish to say with high sense of responsibility that I have never authorize any officer and men of the commission, including my relations to engage in any business transaction or promise jobs for gratification.

“I wish to further inform the general public that recruitment of officers and men into the commission is strictly on due process.

“I therefore advise the general public to beware of impersonators that are peddling unfounded information about my humble self and the commission.

“I urge the general public to quickly alert the commission whenever anybody claims to be acting on my behalf or the EFCC for favours.”