EFCC: Umar, Olanipekun favourites to replace Magu

Two top officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday night emerged as favourites to oversee the affairs of the agency in the absence of the suspended Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

They are the Director of Operations, Mr Mohammed Umar, and Secretary, Olanipekun Olukoyede.

A top official of the commission disclosed to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday that Umar had been picked for the job.

The source, who asked not to be named, said Umar was chosen by the “EFCC’s hierarchy” following the reported suspension of Magu.

Meanwhile, a report by Daily Independent said the paper was authoritatively informed that Olukoyede would take over as Acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency in place of suspended Magu “till further notice”.

Magu is being interrogated by a presidential panel set up to probe allegations of gross misconduct against him. He first appeared before the Ayo Salami-led panel on Monday before he was reportedly taken into police custody.

Magu was on Tuesday moved back to the Force Criminal Investigation Bureau (FCID) after his grilling in the hands of the panel members taking place at the State House Conference Centre.

