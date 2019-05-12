EFCC Turns Heat on Saraki, Seizes Lagos Houses

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has clamped down further ojn Bukola Saraki by seizing some houses belonging to him.

The houses, which are located at 15a, 15b and 17 MacDonald Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, are said to belong to Saraki, and have been marked by the EFCC, Punch writes.

However, the EFCC was said to be unsure of which of the properties that actually belong to the Senate President and decided to place inscriptions and stickers on all of them.

One of his relatives who did not want to be named told Punch that the houses were seized on Friday.

He said, “The EFCC had been making inquiries into the finances and assets of Saraki for quite some time. They came to inscribe ‘EFCC, Under Investigation’ in red on the walls and the fences. The irony is that even houses that don’t belong to Saraki were marked.

“From what we were told, they are keeping him under strict surveillance ahead of May 29, 2019, when they may invite him.”

The EFCC last week announced a probe into the activities of the Senate President dating back to 2003 when he became the governor of Kwara State.

The commission had written a letter to the Kwara State Government House, asking for the details of all of Saraki’s earnings including salaries, allowances and estacodes during his eight years as governor.

A relation of the Senate President added, “The EFCC is building its case from the CCT trial which Saraki won in 2017. Even though he doesn’t have immunity now, they don’t want to detain him because of his position. They are waiting for his tenure to end before pouncing on him.

“They know that when he is no longer a senator, his colleagues in the upper chamber will not be able to come to his defence and accompany him to the EFCC or to the court.”

But the former governor has described the EFCC probe as a witch hunt, insisting that he had been tried, discharged and acquitted at the CCT.

Meanwhile, Saraki’s case is said to be a tricky one because apart from owning a Nigerian passport, he also holds a British passport, which means he can travel out of the country easily.