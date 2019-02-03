EFCC Targets Ex-Officers ‘Extorting’ Nigerians

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has decried the activities of some of its former staff still parading themselves as being in the employ of the commission to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The anti-graft agency in a statement condemned the action of such people, calling for cases to be reported.

It said a preliminary investigation revealed that some of the fraudsters brandish seemingly authentic identity cards as staff of the EFCC to prey on their prospective victims.

According to the EFCC, they make monetary demands and in return give promises to help stall ongoing corruption investigation or promise to help secure employment for some people in the Commission.

“Investigation also revealed that some identity cards being paraded by the hoodlums are those of members of staff who have earlier reported them as lost or stolen at gunpoint and got police reports to be able to get replacements from the Human Resources Unit of the commission,” the statement read.

The anti-graft agency warned Nigerians over suspects who design and print fake identity cards, assuring that measures were being put in place to curtail the activities of the said fraudsters.

The commission also asked the public to also desist from patronising anyone who drops the name of an EFCC officer with a promise to help resolve an ongoing fraud case, or for employment purposes.

“Members of the public are advised to report any such cases of extortion to the nearest police station or send mail to [email protected] The Commission can also be reached via the hotline: 2348093322644,” the statement added.