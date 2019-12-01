EFCC seizes Allen Onyema’s Passport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized the passports of airline magnate Mr. Allen Onyema pending investigation into his indictment for alleged $44.9 million wire deals and money laundering in the United States (US).

It is understood that his movement has also been temporarily restricted until the outcome of the probe.

Onyema and his chief finance officer Ejiroghene Eghagha are facing the probe which followed the EFCC’s receipt of their indictment by the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

According to US authorities, the suspects are to face trial for alleged bank fraud, credit application fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

An EFCC special panel is investigating the Nigerian component of the deals. Onyema was grilled by the anti-graft agency on Wednesday, a source told TheNation.

The source, who gave an update on the case, said: “Following his interaction with our detectives, it became imperative to restrict his movement to the country because we will need him from time to time.