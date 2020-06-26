EFCC seals Ex-Gov Orji’s properties, including Abia Mall

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has clamped down on former Abia governor, Sen. Theodore Orji, sealing some of his properties.

In an interview Tuesday, spokesperson of the commission, Mr Dele Oyewale said the property which were sealed in Umuahia, the state capital on June 24, 2020 were traced to the former governor.

Some of the property sealed by the EFCC included, the Abia Mall which accommodates ShopRite and other business entities, Benac Hotels opposite Broadcasting Corporation of Abia.

Also sealed was a housing estate situated at former Umuahia Main Market.

“Our investigations show that the property belongs to Theodore Orji and as part of the investigations, we have to seal them. That is exactly what we have done,” he said.

Oyewale said that investigations into the alleged financial fraud perpetrated by the former governor was ongoing, adding that the suspect would be charged to court in due time.

“We cannot give a time frame within which to charge him to court because our investigations are always thorough and very diligent,” he said.

Sen. Orji, who represents Abia Central Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, was Abia governor between 2007 and 2015.

He had been under investigation by the anti-graft agency since 2018 for allegedly misappropriating over N48 billion.

