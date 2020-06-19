EFCC Says Hush Puppi is Nigeria’s Most Wanted Hacker and Has a Case to Answer

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on EFCC Says Hush Puppi is Nigeria’s Most Wanted Hacker and Has a Case to Answer

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), released a statement via its Twitter handle, declaring Ramoni Igbalode, aka Hush Puppi, as Nigeria’s most most wanted hacker, as well as stating that he has a case to answer with the commission.

He is wanted in connection with an alleged $35 million ventilator scam, money laundering and cyber crimes.

Hush Puppi was arrested in Dubai on June 10, and EFCC is said to be working with the FBI and Interpol to have his answer for his crimes both home and abroad

The statement released by the commission reads,

Ray Hushpuppi Has A Case To Answer With EFCC

Nigerian most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray hushpuppy, recently arrested by the International Police (Interpol) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has considerable cases of cyber crimes being investigated by the EFCC.

Commission is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cyber criminals facing trial in Nigeria.

The Commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him. Local cyber criminals with money laundering networks with him, are also being investigated.

Hushpuppi was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in United Arab Emirates in connection with $35million ventilator scam.

, , ,

Related Posts

Osas Ighodaro Drops it Down Low for a Little ‘Black Girl Joy’

June 19, 2020

Ex-BBA Contestant, Tayo Faniran Curses African Leaders, Says He Regrets Being Black

June 19, 2020

Obiwanne Okeke of Invictus Group Pleads Guilty to #4.2 Billion Wire Fraud

June 19, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply