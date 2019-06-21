EFCC Retrieves Exotic Cars, Gadgets from Yahoo Boys ‘Hiding in Ceiling’

No fewer than 27 yahoo boys have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, this is inclusive of those hiding in the ceiling of their hideout.

The Yahoo boys hiding in the ceiling were arrested on Thursday, June 20, 2019, after operatives of the anti-graft agency swept their hideouts. It was further learnt that four ladies suspected to be their girlfriends, were arrested during the raid.

Read the full statement below;

”Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 swept on hideouts of suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, and smoked out 27 suspects among whom were four ladies suspected to be their girlfriends.

”Officials of the Commission have embarked on weeks of surveillance, working on series of intelligence gathered on the activities of suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in locations across the city.

”The intelligence was found to be substantially credible, leading to the sting operation on Thursday.

”Among the arrested suspects are Adeleke Peter, Babalola Abiodun, Aduroja Temitope, Abdulazeez Razak, Adesina Adewale, Osayintoba Dare, Adebowale Fadairo, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Akinseye Samuel and Osanyintoba Femi.

”Others include: Austin Onyekachukwu, Oluwaseun Adesina, Ibosiola Olamilekan, Ayoola Lekan, Abdullahi Owopade, Olatunbosun Kolawole, Saheed Adebola, Osanyintoba Pelumi, Ayo Bello, Samuel Emmanuel, Olalekan Oladele, Solomon Mattew, Oyelude Opeyemi, Quadri Olatunji, Ibrahim Alao, Tunde Bello and Fatolu Temitope.

”Eight exotic cars including two Lexus and six Toyota brands, as well as many costly phones and laptops, were among the items recovered in the course of the operation.

”The suspects, who variously claimed to be graduates, students, computer engineers and businessmen, are currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain their level of involvement in the alleged act. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”