EFCC re-arrests Mompha

Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha, has been re-arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mompha was re-arrested on August 14 when he went to the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos to reclaim his five wristwatches, one Apple Air pod, one iPhone 8 mobile phone and one pair of sunglasses, seized from him by the anti-graft agency last October, Punch writes.

Justice Mohammed Liman had on July 24 ordered the EFCC to release the items to Mompha following an application by his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN).

The judge dismissed the submission by the EFCC that Mompha was still under investigation for another offence, saying there was nothing before the court to back the submission.

But he had barely left the premises of the EFCC office in Ikoyi after collecting the items on Friday when operatives of the anti-graft agency waylaid him and took him into custody.

Confirming his re-arrest, his lawyer, Oyewole said:

“I am filing processes tomorrow (Tuesday). They didn’t tell us why they are detaining him. They have not told us the basis for this re-arrest. As far as we are concerned, the EFCC is seeking to overreach the court because this is coming after we filed our no-case submission to the charges. When they had the opportunity to amend their charges they didn’t and they are claiming that there is a new charge.”

The spokesman for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, who also confirmed his re-arrest, said:

“The fresh arrest is unconnected to the existing charges in court. It is related to Internet fraud.”

