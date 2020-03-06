EFCC re-arraigns Atiku’s lawyer over $2m laundering charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, lawyer of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, at the Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged money laundering.

The anti-graft agency, in a three-count charge filed on Friday, alleged that Mr. Giwa-Osagie laundered $2 million during the 2019 general elections.

It also alleged the lawyer and his younger brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, conspired to make a cash payment of $2 million without going through a financial institution during the period.

The alleged offenses, the commission said, violated the provisions of Sections 18(a) and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011, adding that the defendants were liable to be punished under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty before Justice C.J. Aneke.

Both men had earlier been arraigned last August before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the same court.

Their re-arraignment on Friday followed the transfer of the case file from Justice Oweibo to Justice Aneke.

Following an application by their lawyer, Ahmed Raji, Justice Aneke permitted them to continue on the bail earlier granted them by Justice Oweibo.

The case was adjourned till March 9 for ruling on Atiku’s lawyer’s application seeking permission to travel to London for a medical appointment.