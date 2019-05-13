EFCC Plans to Arraign Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile & Others for Cyber Fraud

Punch is reporting that the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, will arraign Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile and their cohorts in court for cyber fraud.

Recall that the artistes and their friends were arrested last week, days after their controversial support for internet fraud.

Sources close to the agency said they two artistes are being profiled to establish their involvement in cybercrime, and EFCC is said to have seized their laptops and phones from the homes of the two artistes to conduct forensics.

And speaking with Punch, the EFCC’s Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, confirmed that the Commission had received the order to detain Naira Marley.

And when asked how long the suspects be detained, Orilade said they “will be charged to court. As soon as we have a clear date, I will let you know.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.