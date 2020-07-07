EFCC nabs social media influencer over internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned social media influencer and comedian, Adedamola Adewale Rukayat (a.k.a Adeherself) before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offence Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a one-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents.

‘Adeherself’ was arrested last month following intelligence received by the Commission on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.

According to the anti-graft agency, Adewale AKA “Adeherself” confessed to being a picker” in cybercrimes.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge of possession of illegal document, after which prosecution counsel, S.O. Daji asked the court for a trial date and also prayed that she be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS.

The defence counsel informed the court of a bail application for his client and also prayed for a short date to enable its hearing.

Justice Solebo adjourned the matter to July 13, 2020, for the hearing of the bail application and also ordered the defendant to be remanded in the EFCC custody.

