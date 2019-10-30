EFCC nabs Fake Native Doctor

The federal high court in Ibadan, Oyo state, has remanded a “fake” native doctor in prison and ordered forfeiture of his properties after he was paraded by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Fatai Alli, the alleged fake native doctor, was remanded alongside two others, Adigun Olusegun and Olufemi Kolawole, on Tuesday.

The EFCC said the accused persons were arraigned on criminal charges bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and obtaining money by false pretense.

Patricia Ajoku, the presiding judge, ordered interim forfeiture of properties traced to Alli as well as freezing of accounts he allegedly used to receive proceeds of crime.

Juju Scam: Court Remands Fake Native Doctor, Two Others in Prison, Orders Interim Forfeiture of Properties#EFCCFightsForYou pic.twitter.com/cJbx5aGYFR — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) October 29, 2019

The peculiar nature of the case wasn’t lost on Nigerians who wonder how the anti-graft agency was able to ascertain that the witch doctor was fake.

A Twitter user identified as Skala Wee made the argument that the “herbalist” was not different from the common priest as not all prayers manifest.

“Am confused, how do know he is fake? Somebody went there to do juju and it didn’t work? What if a pastor or imam prays for me and i don’t receive whatever it is they prayed for me to have will they be arrested too? No argument o, just curious. If he has good lawyer, he’ll walk,” he tweeted.

Others however condemned the “herbalist”, blaming his likes for many of the societal ills.