EFCC nabs ‘CBN Governor’ in Uyo

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, have arrested a suspected internet fraudster for allegedly impersonating the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele.

According to a statement posted via EFCC’s verified Twitter handle, the suspect, Onyebuchi Nwalozie Julius, a native of Ngor-Okpala in Imo State, claims to be involved in Estate Management.

EFCC said he confessed under interrogation that he impersonated the CBN Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele with email account: [email protected] and defrauded one Mr. Omar Es Sh Deeb, an Arab National, whom he said made payments to him through Western Union.

The suspects whose specialty is Business Email Compromise BEC said his mode of operation involves searching for email addresses via Google search and sending convincing emails to prospective victims.

The statement read:

“Onyebuchi was arrested on December 6, 2019, at Owerri in Imo state. At the point of his arrest, the following items were recovered from him: A HP Laptop Envy with serial number CND62544TZ; HP Laptop with serial number SCD8022CSF; iPhone X; Nokia phone, ECOWAS International Passport-55389766, Drivers Licence and a Toyota Venza with registration No. LSR 23 FQ.

“An analysis of the HP Envy Laptop revealed quite a number of scam emails sent by Onyebuchi to one of his victims, an Arabian Omar Deeb, with bogus contract proposals purported to have emanated from CBN, while he posed as CBN Governor. Onyebuchi successfully defrauded Mr. Deeb who remitted funds, thinking he was actually dealing with the CBN Governor Dr. Godwin Emefiele.

“Though, Onyebuchi confessed to have benefited as much as N4.5million from his criminal enterprise, evidence gathered so far, may prove otherwise as investigation is still ongoing and responses are still being awaited from some of the finance houses he transacted with.”

Yahoo Boy Impersonates CBN Governor An internet fraudster, Onyebuchi Nwalozie Julius, is currently cooling off in one of the detention facilities of the EFCC, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for impersonating the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Godwin Emefiele. pic.twitter.com/CTQs9YtVFi — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) December 20, 2019