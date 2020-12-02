EFCC moves to re-arrest Fani-Kayode

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to revoke the bail granted to the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Counsel to EFCC, Mohammed Abubakar, who prayed Justice John Tsoho to grant his plea, said that Fani-Kayode had continued to be absent in court for his trial lately.

Abubakar enjoined the court to issue a bench warrant on the defendant, and that his surety be summoned to show cause why the bail bond should not be forfeited.

The ex-minister was, on Nov. 10, 2016, admitted to N50 million bail bond with a surety in like sum.

EFCC alleges Fani-Kayode diverted N26 million he had received from the embattled National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.) during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

However, the defence counsel, Mr Wale Balogun, urged the court to dismiss the EFCC’s oral application.

The hearing is still in progress…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

