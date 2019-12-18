EFCC kicks as Kalu seeks bail to see ‘herbalist’

Convicted former Abia State Governor Orji Kalu, on Tuesday prayed the Federal High Court in Lagos to grant him bail, pending the hearing of an appeal against his conviction.

Kalu, who is serving a 12-year imprisonment for N7.65billion fraud and money laundering, hinged his request on two grounds: ill health and desire to return to the Senate.

Kalu told Justice Mohammad Liman that he was battling serious health challenges, which required him to seek the services of his “herbalist.”

The Senate Chief Whip and senator representing Abia North District, claimed that the medical facilities in the Custodial Centre where he had spent 13 days cannot handle his ailment.

On Tuesday, Kalu’s counsel, Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), informed the court of a bail application he filed on behalf of the former governor, seeking to be released on bail, pending the outcome of his appeal against the judgment.

“If there is a right of appeal, then, there is a corresponding right of bail pending appeal,” he said.

But EFCC counsel, Mr RotimI Jacobs (SAN), opposed the bail application.

“Although bail is generally a right of an accused as guaranteed by the constitution, it is not a right available to a convict because the presumption of innocence had crystslised into guilt and conviction,” he said.

Justice Liman adjourned the case till December 23 for ruling on the bail application.