‘EFCC Investigating Onnoghen’ as CUPP Uncovers Fresh Plot to Arrest Him

Walter Onnoghen, suspended chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), is said to be still under investigation after a letter by Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to President Muhammadu Buhari, came to light.

The letter with reference number EFCC/EC/P/01, dated January 30, 2019, was titled, “Interim investigation report: Alleged case of bribery, corruption and money laundering”.

Imo Ugochinyere, spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), made copies of the letter available to reporters.

In it, Magu said the inability of the EFCC to invite Onnoghen for interview to grill him was a challenge, adding that as a public figure, the EFCC did not want the investigation to be made public.

Magu said he wanted a special investigation team set up to carry out further investigation.

“For speedy investigation, a special investigation team which will include lawyers and investigators will be constituted to specifically investigate allegations levelled against the suspect. The investigation is expected to be concluded within a short time frame,” he wrote.

“There is need to get the Asset Declaration Form of the suspect from the Code of Conduct Bureau for further investigation and to determine his net worth.

“Invitation of all individuals seen to have featured in his statements of account as having sent money to his account or received.

“Invitation of other individuals who paid money into the suspect’s Standard Chartered Bank account for interview.

“It is no doubt indicative of the fact that the suspect must have been involved in bribery and corruption as well as using some corporate entities in perpetrating his money laundering activities.

“Your Excellency, investigation is still ongoing and further developments will be communicated.”

Meanwhile, Ugochinyere said the Federal Government is planning to arrest Onnoghen on Wednesday and forcing him to resign.

“The secretariat of the CUPP has uncovered the latest plot by the presidency to arrest the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen tomorrow (Wednesday) being February 6, 2019 and immediately commence their final descent to infamy by forcing him to resign at gunpoint,” the statement read.

“The latest recruit in this plot against the CJN being the Chairman of the EFCC has been given the mandate to execute this plot and has been told there would be no margin for error as the CJN must resign from office or from life one way or the other.”