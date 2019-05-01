EFCC Gets Interpol Crime-tracking App

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has provided the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with an Application to enhance intelligence sharing in the tracking of organised crime, such as money laundering and terrorism-financing.

The App comprises a database to be supervised by the National Central Bureau (NCB), an interface between Interpol and national law enforcement agencies of countries through the I-24/7 Gemini Project, a global police communications system.

Acting chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, witnessed the demonstration of the new App at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Interpol’s Project Officer, Noha Amer, who led the delegation of the global police to the commission, disclosed that the United States was funding the project in Nigeria, Niger, Mali and Libya to detect and interdict stolen and illicit funds by organised criminals, mainly in the area of terrorism-financing, as it happened in Libya.

Meanwhile, Magu has charged in-coming and returning governors to shun corruption in their dealings.

The anti-crime czar gave the charge yesterday at the induction ceremony for the governors-elect and their returning colleagues at the State House, Abuja.

Magu, who was among the panelists at the event, stated that the twin evils of corruption and terrorism-financing, which had continued to bedevil the country, created a disastrous impact on governance and socio-economic advancement.