Naira Marley Slammed With Fraud Charges, Faces 7 Years in Prison

Punch is reporting that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has now slammed Naira Marly with 11 charges bordering on fraud.

According to the media house, the charges were filed before a Lagos State High Court. And from the court documents, some of the credit cards found in his possession bore the names- Nicole Louise Malyon, and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

The alleged crimes were in contravention of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act.

The charges say:

“That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 11th day of December 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to use Access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act. That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 10th day of May 2019, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, with intent to defraud possessed, counterfeit card 4921819410257431 issued to Timea Fedorne Tatar and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33(9) of Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.”

This comes one week after the artiste whose real name is Azeez Fashola was arrested in Lagos alongside his colleague Zlatan Ibile and two other associates, following his controversial support for cyberfraud.

He faces seven years in prison.